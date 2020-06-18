Will Mellor talks dad's heartbreaking death to best friend Ralf Little 

Will Mellor opened up about saying goodbye to his dad during a podcast with his close friend and Two Pints of Lager co-star, Ralf Little. Speaking to the Death in Paradise actor about losing his dad back in April, Will heartbreakingly explained how he had to social distance in the garden and regretted not hugging him goodbye.

READ: Two Pints of Lager star Will Mellor announces his father has died in heartbreaking video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor talks about his dad's heartbreaking last words to him

Ralf posted a clip of Will talking about the awful news on Twitter, and wrote: "In ep [five] of our podcast the big man @Mellor76 opens up about losing his dad recently - it’s an honest, open, moving... and unexpectedly funny conversation. What a legend he is. Love ya Will."

In the clip, Will said: "The one regret I've got is going there to see him, and because I had to social distance - I had to stand in the garden and wasn't even allowed in the house but there was no way I wasn't going to see my dad. My dad was sat in a chair outside the backdoor and I was sat on the other side of the garden and I didn't hug him because of the coronavirus."

Will and Ralf discussed his dad on their podcast

The Hollyoaks actor continued: "I wasn't allowed to hug him, and he passed away without me doing that. He said to me, 'If I got hold of you, I wouldn't be able to let go.' That was one of the last things he said to me and it absolutely killed me.

READ: Will Mellor shares his dad's last words to him before his death in heartbreaking interview

"He died within two weeks, he had two more seizures and it was getting worse. It's horrible to say but he wanted to go. He wanted to go, he knew the road was going to be really long and he said, 'I just want to go to sleep and not wake up.'" People were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Much love Will and I'm saddened to hear that man, sending ya virtual hugs." Another added: "Sorry about the loss of your dear dad."