Trisha Goddard broke down in tears on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain with Lorraine while discussing her late mother, the Windrush scandal and the recent racist abuse she has received.

The TV presenter opened up about her late mum Agnes, who came to Britain at the age of 26 as part of the Windrush generation, when she was overcome with emotion. "A very important part of Britain's history, is all of those people from all over the Commonwealth… who answered the call to come to Britain. And remember in those days, Lorraine, it was something like a six week journey," she explained.

The TV presenter was chatting to Lorraine during Monday's episode

"They gave up their lives for a new life, but to help Britain. This whole Windrush scandal, after you've done that is just such a kick in the teeth […] Seeing this scandal would have broken their spirit after years of sacrifice for this country."

The 62-year-old was visibly moved when remembering her mum, who sadly died in 2004, and went to explain the racist abuse she has received both recently and throughout her life. "I miss her, just talking about her makes me very emotional. In some ways, I'm glad she's not here to see, I would be telling her about some of the racist abuse I've been getting [...] I remember when I was a little girl, I used to get talcum powder and mix it with water and put it on my face and pretend to be white, I'm sorry Lorraine."

Trisha also posted this lovely tribute to her mum on her Instagram

After Trisha's moving appearance on the daytime show, the presenter took to Instagram to share a picture showing three images of her mum Agnes and her document from when she came to Britain to work as nurse. Trisha accompanied the post with an emotive and powerful caption. She wrote: "My darling Mummy Agnes Fortune, was one of thousands of West Indians who came to Britain to help rebuild the country after the war. Britain begged them to come. So the Crème-de-la-crème came to Britain in the 1950s…"

Trisha added: "The first of those ships to arrive was #thewindrush Nurses, electricians, plumbers, train drivers, carpenters... And today a report warns that the recent deportation scandal of those who answered the call, never knowing if they'd ever see parents or siblings again, could happen all over again!!! You know… Like a tissue… Discarded after use... To us #blm is more than a hashtag... Thank you Mummy... Best thing I ever did was to pass your spirit on to my babies: @billiedee_g & @madi_fortune We stand!"

