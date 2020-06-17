Piers Morgan furious over Boris Johnson's claims about Marcus Rashford's campaign: details The Good Morning Presenter was visibly angered at the PM

Piers Morgan was very angry on Tuesday morning's Good Morning Britain over Boris Johnson's claims he was not aware of footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign which lead to their 'U-turn' decision on their free school meals policy.

MORE: Piers Morgan addresses weight loss query with stern response

After he and Susanna Reid sent their "huge congratulations" to the Manchester United Player, Piers questioned Boris' claim he only found out about the campaign on the day the policy was overhauled.

MORE: Piers Morgan bans certain viewers from watching Good Morning Britain

A clip of from Tuesday's Downing Street press conference was played, in which Boris can be heard saying: "I talked to Marcus Rashford today to congratulate him on his campaign, which to be honest I only found out about today," to which Piers angrily responded: "Well I mean you didn't did you Prime Minister? [Your government] didn't mention it to you that one of the biggest football stars in the country had written you an open letter that has been all over social media, you didn't know? Really? Really Boris?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers and Susanna suffer autocue fail

The £120 million scheme, which highlighted issues of child poverty during the coronavirus pandemic, means that now approximately 1.3 million children will receive free school meals during the holidays.

Piers and Susanna congratulated the footballer on his campaign

The sportsman penned an open letter to the government in which he highlighted the issues that many families up and down the country are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: "Parents like mine would rely on kids' clubs over the Summer break, providing a safe space and at least one meal whilst they work. If faced with unemployment, parents like mine would have been down at the job center first Monday morning to find any work that enables them to support their families. Today there are no jobs. […] This is England in 2020, and this is an issue that needs urgent assistance."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.