Dancing on Ice's Trisha Goddard breaks down in tears as she opens up about cancer The chat show host was sadly voted off the show on Sunday night

Trisha Goddard was overcome with emotion as she took part in Sunday's Dancing on Ice series, which sadly saw the chat show host booted out of the competition. The TV star, who was paired with professional skater Łukasz Różycki, admitted she had signed up to the series for fellow cancer survivors. As she finished her skate, presenter Holly Willoughby praised Trisha for "a hugely emotional performance".

"A lot went into that. Not just physically but emotionally as well," said Holly. "I'm just glad I could be able to do that. I've been supported online by a lot of other cancer sufferers who I in turn support," Trisha said, welling up. During the vote, Ashley Banjo called the star "brave" as he said: "It meant so much to you and it was so much better than the first time."

"I achieved what I wanted to," said Trisha

But the judges voted to keep Lucrezia Millarini and her skating pro partner Brendyn Hatfield in the competition. "I felt like you had more to give," Holly told Trisha, to which she said: "I achieved what I wanted to. I would've liked to achieve a lot more. Łukasz has been the best skating partner."

Trisha, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, said she wanted her routine to "be about my recovery and continued recovery from breast cancer". "I wear my scars as a badge," she said.

Speaking previously to HELLO!, the TV star also opened up about the effect her diagnosis had on her personal life and how it affected her marriage to her former husband Peter Gianfrancesco. "I've always said it's harder for the loved ones because they often don't feel they can say, 'I'm finding it tough' for fear of people going, 'You're finding it tough? What about your partner?'"

She added: "When I was ill and going through treatment, he was so supportive. I love running – I run every day – and it frustrated me that I couldn't put on my running shoes and get out there. He would help me do 'laps' around the hospital ward and we’d laugh as I tried to pick up the pace and he'd be going 'slow down!' He was a rock."

