While Normal People will be returning for a two-episode special in aid of Comic Relief, it looks like Paul Mescal has been doing his own charity work in the meantime! In his latest Instagram post, the actor read Elmer and Super El by David McKee to raise money for Save the Children - and naturally melted his followers' hearts.

WATCH: Paul Mescal reads a story for charity

He captioned the video: "As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection." He added a link to the charity in his bio, adding: "Together, we can help families get through this."

Paul is best known for playing Connell in Normal People

His fans were loving the special reading, with one commenting: "This is excellent and your voice is so beautiful," while another added: "It gets better...he reads children's books," accompanied by a love heart eye emoji.

Paul will be reprising his role in a Normal People Comic Relief special

Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis recently announced that Normal People would be returning for a two-episode special, which will see Connell and Marianne 40 years in the future. He told RTÉ Radio 1: "There's a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits.

"It's so much better than anything we've ever made. I mean I can't even say all about it because there's a guest star in it. But it's really, it's really beautiful. One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can't imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra-special into the world of Normal People."