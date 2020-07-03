This Morning's Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in tears of laughter as interview goes horribly wrong - watch! Josie Gibson interviewing people on a rollercoaster was a hilarious start to the day

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were chuckling away on Friday morning after one of Josie Gibson's interviews went horribly wrong. Excitedly announcing the reopening of theme parks during a visit to Legoland, Josie boarded a pirate ship ride to discuss how social distancing would work on the rollercoasters - and didn't realise that the park attendants had planned to switch the ride on during her interview. Watch the hilarious moment here...

WATCH: Josie Gibson's Legoland interview took a surprising turn on live tv

Fans were delighted by the unexpected moment for Josie, with one writing: "Highlight of my morning: Josie on the boat ride." Another added: "Josie to only interview people on rollercoasters from now on. #ThisMorning." A third person tweeted: "Howling at #ThisMorning! Just like that scene from Bridget Jones. Poor Josie!"

