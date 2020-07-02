Alex Jones reveals controversial fashion hack that will divide the nation The One Show host chose comfort over style…

Alex Jones will no doubt have the nation divided after sharing a controversial fashion hack on Thursday evening – and like Marmite, you'll either love it or hate it.

The One Show host always looks picture-perfect, but it appears she's been hiding a secret to help her stay comfortable in her glamorous high heels – socks!

It was actually fellow TV star Gethin Jones who spilled the beans after posting a photo of Alex wearing a pair of sparkly rainbow heels with a pair of white trainer socks clearly visible.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "@alexjonesthompson and her multicoloured… erm, socks!" Clearly mortified to be called out on her desire to stay comfortable whilst stylish, Alex commented: "Not my most attractive moment…"

Alex Jones teamed socks with heels

Whether you agree with sacrificing some style points to save your feet from blisters or not, there's no denying that Alex was rocking some seriously heavenly heels!

The mum-of-two is usually the first to poke fun at herself, as she did on Wednesday when she compared her dreamy silky striped pyjama shirt to some "posh jim jams". Alex, we think your top looks gorgeous, especially tucked into flattering high-waisted jeans!

Aside from what we are dubbing 'sock-gate', it's been another stylish week for Alex, who also wowed the show's viewers in a vibrant fuchsia dress on Tuesday evening. Even better, her exact dress is now available on The Outnet with a discount of almost 50 per cent.

Rebecca Vallance Holliday belted polka-dot linen-blend midi dress, £210, The Outnet

The star's stylist Tess Wright, who chooses all her outfits for The One Show, even revealed she wanted to snap up the frock for herself - writing on her own Instagram page: "OMG I want to steal this dress for myself! The best bit about it is that it was 50 per cent off in The Outnet sale. @alexjonesthomson, we love a bargain, don't we?" We wonder what she thinks about Alex's socks…

