Here's how you can see Normal People star Paul Mescal perform live The actor is taking on an exciting new project

Normal People might be over, but the fandom for Paul Mescal certainly isn't. The actor shot to fame thanks to his role as Connell Waldron in the BBC drama and now you can see the Irish-born overnight sensation in real life!

The actor shot to fame after starring in Normal People

Paul took to his Instagram to announce the very exciting news that he will be joining singer Dermot Kennedy's one-off concert at the Natural History Museum at the end of the month to perform some music. The 24-year-old, who shocked fans with his singing talents on Instagram back in June, posted a video of himself telling his 910,000 followers the announcement, as well as a promotional poster for the concert for which fans can buy tickets very soon.

In the video, Paul, who starred opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the drama written by novelist Sally Rooney, said: "Hello, I'm so thrilled and excited to announce that I'm going to be performing some pieces alongside Dermot Kennedy's amazing music on July 30th in the Natural History Museum."

Paul Mescal posted a video on his Instagram to announce the news

He added: "Dermot, thank you so much for asking me to be involved, I'm so excited and for anyone who wants to buy tickets, swipe to the right for all that information." The actor also added more information in the caption as he wrote: "Thank you so much @dermotkennedy....cannot wait for the 30th! Tickets on sale very soon x."

The actor has built up quite a fan base since his time on the show

Paul has built up quite the fan base since appearing on TV, so it's no wonder that his followers were sufficiently thrilled with the news. One person commented on the post underneath: "Best Announcement EVER! Cannot wait!" Another person exclaimed: "Take my money!!!!!!!!" A third was equally excited with the thought of seeing Paul perform live, writing: "Literally the best sort of worlds colliding! Cannot wait!" While a fourth person hilariously commented: "Can't comment, too busy holding this wall trying to steady myself after this news."

