Kate Garraway to return to Good Morning Britain this week The GMB host's husband Derek has been critically ill in hospital since March

Kate Garraway is making her return to Good Morning Britain this week after speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her husband Derek Draper's health.

On Monday's GMB, hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid confirmed that Kate is due to appear on the show on Wednesday morning following her four-month absence.

Speaking of Kate's husband Derek's current condition, Piers told viewers: "He remains in a pretty serious condition, he is not out of the woods."

Kate, 53, has understandably been keeping a low profile in recent weeks as she continues to wait for news on her critically ill husband Derek, who has been in a coma for the past 14 weeks after contracting coronavirus in March.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

In HELLO!'s latest issue, Kate - who has been by her children's side 24/7 since Derek was admitted to hospital - revealed that she is preparing to return to the GMB sofa as well as her slot on Smooth Radio in order to create a sense of calm routine in her family's life.

"The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause," shared Kate, who was told on six occasions that she might lose her husband. The former political adviser, now a psychologist, has since emerged from a deeper coma into a minimum state of consciousness and in a recent breakthrough he opened his eyes.

Although he remains verbally unresponsive and doctors warn he could persist in his current state, there are encouraging signs that he can hear, and Kate - who has not been able to visit due to current hospital regulations - has said she remains hopeful.

The GMB host has given a candid interview in this week's HELLO!

"They've told me that I need to go back to work and create a routine in our lives again. The children and Derek are all I've thought about and they're the most important people in my life, but I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house.

"I also need to get back to work so that I can provide for the children and we can do things together, to make them feel that the light hasn't gone out of their lives, that there's hope for the future."