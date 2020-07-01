Piers Morgan gets a telling off from GMB co-star Susanna Reid - find out why The ITV presenters were discussing pubs opening this weekend

Piers Morgan received a telling off from his co-star Susanna Reid during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain. The host was enjoying a tipple of his favourite beer ahead of the pub's opening this weekend, when Susanna had to remind him of the time of the day!

MORE: Ben Shephard supports Sky Sports' Jacquie Beltrao after cancer diagnosis

Piers was enjoying a tipple on Wednesday's GMB

Piers enjoyed a sip of his favourite bitter from Harvey's Brewery pub in West Sussex, where Good Morning Britain correspondant Jonathan Swain was reporting which led to Susanna's outcry: "It's 6:38 in the morning!" before telling viewers: "Don't try this at home!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid shocks Piers Morgan with cleaning confession

Susanna also had a few firm words for GMB colleague Jonathan, reminding him of the social distancing rules at pubs. "Don't start compromising on your social distancing," she stated. "You're not allowed to stand at the bar, I need to be there as the head girl!"

Piers was surprised with the beer by his co-star Jonathan, who was visiting Sussex to explore how pubs will be making changes to services to comply with social distancing guidelines set out by the government for their opening on Saturday 4 July.

MORE: Has Susanna Reid rekindled her romance?

The presenters have a playful relationship

Explaining how the pubs will be adhering to the guidelines to protect the safety of their guests, the reporter explained: "There's no standing at the bar with your mates, they've got to socially distance the tables and less than half capacity than normal."

The funny moment comes after it was reported that Susanna and her former partner, Crystal Palace football chairman Steve Parish, have rekindled their romance. The couple went their separate ways in April last year, after nine months together. But it is now being widely reported that they have reunited.

Susanna has reportedly rekindled her romance with Steve Parish

During their romance, Susanna confessed she was "very happy" with Steve, but swiftly ruled out marriage. "It’s not a secret, but it’s private," she told Daily Mail. "But I'm happy. Very happy. I'm having fun. I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.