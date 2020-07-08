Kate Garraway has opened up about how a disappointing mistake with her son Billy shocked her into focusing on her family during her husband's illness. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who returned to the breakfast show on Wednesday, revealed that she let her son down after she missed an email about his year six school hoodie, and everyone in the class received one except him.

WATCH: Kate Garraway opens up about accidentally disappointing son Billy

She explained: "I mucked up this week with the children. Billy is in year six and they'd organised this Leaver's hoodie and they sent an email and I missed it so everyone got one and he didn't, and he was really upset." Fortunately another mum had ordered two hoodies, and so Billy was able to have the spare one, but Kate admitted that the guilt from the incident made her give herself a talking-to.

Kate revealed a mistake she made with son Billy

"Derek would be incensed with me," she explained. "And I thought, 'You've got to get on, you've got to read your emails.'" The mum-of-two confirmed that she would be returning to the breakfast show during Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid's break, and will be presenting alongside Ben Shepherd. She added: "Derek wouldn't just be saying, 'Why don't you come back [to GMB]', he'd say, 'Why haven't you done it before?'"

Viewers were delighted to see Kate back on their screens, with one writing: "Where there is life there is hope. Watching Kate Garraway on @GMB is beautiful, powerful and deeply important Television. To those still in doubt of the severity of this Pandemic, I implore you to watch any clips that become available of her interview on YouTube." Another added: "Kate Garraway is an incredibly strong person. How she's able to speak about her husband's battle with Covid-19 so frankly, without breaking down is truly remarkable."