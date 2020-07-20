Gogglebox's very own original cast member Evie Woerdenweber has announced her engagement - and we couldn't be happier for her!

Evie, who appears on the show with her parents, Viv and Ralph, revealed the exciting news on Twitter over the weekend, writing: "[Three] wonderful years together. He proposed and I said yes! Bring on the wedding planning!" She accompanied the announcement with a snap of herself with her new fiancé, Alex, and the pair looked thrilled with their happy life news.

Evie with her fiance, Alex

Viv and Ralph also tweeted the exciting announcement, writing: "We are delighted that after three years together our lovely daughter @GoggleboxEve & Alex have announced their engagement! We are all very happy for them as they are made for each other. Now on to wedding planning."

Fans were also delighted for her, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both, good luck with the planning," while another added: "Congratulations... hope you're ok and may this been an everlasting adventure."

Evie stars on the show with her parents

Evie previously dated Jay, who also appeared with her family on Gogglebox over the first few series, and was jokily dubbed 'Silent Jay' as he never said a word while filming the show. The pair broke up back in 2015, and at the time a Channel 4 spokesman said: "It’s with great regret that Silent Jay is no longer in this series of Gogglebox. He has been an excellent contributor to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all he has given to the show."

At the time, he told The Sun: "I’m gutted that Eve broke up with me. It came completely out of the blue. We had a few problems and started drifting apart but I thought it was down to the pressure of the show and her business." However, it looks like Jay is doing just fine, as his Instagram revealed that he has been in a relationship since the beginning of 2020.