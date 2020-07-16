Gogglebox’s Pete pokes fun at sister Sophie as she reveals amazing new look We love the Gogglebox star's new hair!

Gogglebox's brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie always keep us laughing on the popular Channel 4 show, and the pair have continued to share their amazing friendship (and sibling rivalry) via social media as Pete teased Sophie over her gorgeous new hair!

Sophie debuted her beautiful new look on Instagram

Pete was quick to poke fun at his sister earlier this week after she shared a beautiful new snap of herself with a new hairstyle on Instagram. Instead of her usual dark locks, Sophie revealed that she had dyed her hair ash blonde, and captioned the snap: "New do," alongside an emoji of a haircut.

While fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous new look, Pete wrote: "Nice hair but the “I need a [expletive] face' isn’t selling it kiddo." How rude! However, Sophie was quick to fire back, writing: "Thank you Nicky Clark." The pair are also close family friends with Paul Chuckle, who joked: "You match the wall," accompanied by a grinning emoji.

Celebrity Gogglebox is currently being shown on Channel 4 during the break from the original series format, and fans were delighted to see Daisy May Cooper and her father, Paul, join the show on Friday. Daisy announced the news, writing: "Tonight me and me pa @paul57cooper will be on CELEBRITY GOGGLEBOX! I ended up being sick after we filmed this as I ate too many of the free crisps provided."

Praising her appearance in the episode, one person wrote: "Daisy May Cooper; pregnant, in her PJ's on national television craving wine is giving me life. I love her," while another added: "Why has Daisy Cooper not been on #CelebrityGogglebox sooner?! What a gem."