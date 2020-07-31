What's different about the BAFTA TV Awards this year? Here's all you need to know The BBC will air the ceremony on Friday 31 July

Each year, the BAFTA TV Awards provides glitz, glam and talent aplenty, but this year it's set to be rather different. While the talent and well-deserved honours won't go amiss, the glamour and performance of it all is sure to be pared down.

The ceremony was just one of many big events that was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and was originally intended to be held on 17 May this year. However, while there'll be no red carpet rolled out this year, the ceremony is now going ahead, albeit in a very different and unprecedented format.

The BAFTA TV Awards were hosted at the Royal Festival Hall last year

How will the BAFTAs be held?

Rather than taking place in a grand venue such as the Royal Albert Hall or the Royal Festival Hall, in order to maintain social distancing and keep in line with government guidance, the event this year will take place in a closed-off studio with winners accepting their awards virtually.

Lots of big shows are hoping to win at this year's awards

Before the main event there will be a pre-BAFTAs show hosted by Tom Allen as he interviews hopeful nominees and various stars from the world of film and TV – a virtual red carpet, if you will. No doubt the comedian will be hoping to chat to global stars that have received nominations including Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, The Virtue's Stephen Graham and Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs?

This year, the virtual awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian and BAFTA-winning actor himself, Richard Ayoade. The star of The IT Crowd joked in a statement: "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead." Amanda Berry OBE, who is the Chief Executive at BAFTA, said in a statement: "We want to celebrate and reward the talented individuals who make up the television industry, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks."

Comedian and actor Richard Ayoade is hosting the virtual ceremony

Who is nominated for this year's BAFTAs?

Many great shows have scored high when it comes to this year's nominations. Leading the way is HBO and Sky drama series Chernobyl with an impressive 14 nominations including for Mini-Series, Best Actor (Jared Harris) and Director. Netflix's The Crown is no doubt hoping to sweep the board thanks its seven nominations, and season two of Fleabag has six nods. Other popular shows to have been recognised include Succession, When They See Us, Euphoria, Killing Eve and Unbelievable. The full list of nominations here.

