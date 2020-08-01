In light of the TV BAFTAs, Claudia Winkleman has shared some never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes photos of the Strictly cast. They know how to party!

To celebrate the show's BAFTA nomination, the star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and her colleagues letting their hair down – even posting a clip of herself and Tess Daly busting some moves on a club dancefloor in Blackpool.

Alongside the photos, Claudia wrote: "Thank you SO much @bafta We're completely over the moon. @tessdaly @bbcstrictly @sarahjamesface @bbcone."

She added: "When we're allowed this is how we'll celebrate. We love you Blackpool. @bafta @bbcstrictly."

Claudia shared the photos on Instagram

It's been an exciting 24 hours for the Strictly cast and crew, who picked up a coveted award at Friday's TV BAFTAs.

Winning the Entertainment Programme award, Claudia appeared via video link alongside co-host Tess and judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse at the award ceremony.

Accepting the award, Tess gushed: "Thank you so much BAFTA this is such an honour, it's the second time we've won this award, and it's for the whole team who worked so hard."

Bruno added: "The biggest thank you goes to all of you our viewers, I tell you without you we will not be here, and I really hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come."

As for Craig, he set off a confetti canon as he exclaimed: "Thank you darlings and thanks to you too Tess and Claudia, can I say ladies you two are simply fabulous."

Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the evening saw the Strictly cast join the likes of Normal People's Paul Mescal and Stacey Dooley at the awards, which were originally intended to be handed out on 17 May.

