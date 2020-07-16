Strictly's Claudia Winkleman shocks fans with holiday destination post lockdown The mother-of-two has travelled to the lakes to spend some quality time with her family

Claudia Winkleman is enjoying a lovely staycation ahead of the start of Strictly Come Dancing, and the destination has left friends and fans in shock.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 48-year-old revealed that she was reading the Good Walk, Good Pub book by Meg Brady and when asked if she was in "the countryside" and how she was coping, the presenter hilariously replied: "I saw a spider as big as a plate and had to be stopped from sleeping in the car."

Claudia Winkleman is currently holidaying with her family

Claudia revealed in the comments section that she was visiting the lakes and was headed to the Peak District next, but not before her fans and friends hilariously mocked her for choosing a destination so out of character for her glamorous self.

"Trust you're wearing Vuitton hiking boots," one said, to which Claudia replied with several laughing emojis. Another one commented on the picture she shared of herself looking wet and not very happy: "You look a little bit like you might now be refusing to walk (similar to a small child)." Claudia was quick to confirm that "that did happen".

"Walking in the countryside?!" another one asked followed by several laughing emojis. "I know…" she wrote back.

A fourth remarked: "Clauds you can't do a mountain in a heel babe," which had the presenter in stitches.

The Strictly presenter revealed she was headed to the Peak District

The BBC star has opened up about her dream holidays in the past, and we're not surprised her friends are shocked with her staycation as she seems to favour warm destinations with dreamy beaches.

Speaking to Carrier about her love for Portofino she said: "I can still remember every single thing about it (often a good sign), I can smell the sea, see the view, taste the extraordinary food. If I could only go to one place for the rest of my life it would be there."

As for her holiday hotspot, she added: "Almost all of Italy is worth revisiting. Venice, Rome, Bologna, Sienna, the Amalfi Coast. Anywhere in Italy. I love the atmosphere, the food, the art and the women."