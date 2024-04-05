Yellowstone spin-off actor Cole Brings Plenty found dead age 27 after going missing

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who starred in the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 with Harrison Ford has been found dead in Kansas, less than a week after he went missing.

TMZ reports that the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday they discovered Cole on Friday April 5 in a wooded area after a person noticed an unoccupied vehicle that matched Cole's and notified authorities. His cause of death is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

He was 27.

© Facebook Cole Brings Plenty was found dead on April 5 2024

Cole went missing on Sunday March 31 in Kansas City, Missouri, after he was named as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation. Lawrence Police submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney for Cole's arrest after officers rushed to the scene of a crime and Cole ran away before they could speak to him.

In the days after he went missing his family and Yellowstone stars called on their followers to share any information they may have; Cole's uncle is Mo Brings Plenty who appears in the original series Yellowstone.

© Paramount Cole Brings Plenty in 1923

"We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the community who has contributed their time, resources, and support in helping us search for the missing person," Mo Brings wrote on Instagram a day before Cole was found.

"Your efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are truly thankful for your cooperation and dedication during this challenging time. Your assistance has been invaluable, and we appreciate the unity and compassion shown by all those involved in the search efforts. Thank you for coming together as a community to aid in our mission to locate and bring the missing person home safely. Your collective efforts have made a meaningful impact, and we are grateful for your ongoing support."

Mo Bring's co-star Cole Hauser -- who plays Rip Wheeler – also took to social media to ask for any information, as did Michelle Randolph and Kelsey Asbille. His father Joseph also begged his son to return, posting a message on FaceBook that revealed their tribe had been at the lodge and giving prayers for Cole to return home.

"I appreciate all the relatives that have come together to help, it shows waunsila compassion, a value that our Lakota people have always had, shows that others that came, who have worked hard to help find son, that we all share this same value," Joseph shared