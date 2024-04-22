Warwick Davis apologises after causing fan concern following loss of wife Sammy

Warwick Davis has apologised to fans for posting a worrying message shortly after announcing the loss of his wife Samantha Davis, who very sadly died aged 53 in April.

The actor released a statement confirming the very sad news, which read: “My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed,” he said.

© Getty Images Samantha Davis and Warwick Davis at the ITV Palooza! in 2018

“The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes. With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything. It was like having a superpower. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3. (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) — I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!”

He announced that he was leaving social media on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a post that read: “ I’m done here, Sgning off.” (Sic). However, his post led to some concern from fans, and his children Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, clarified the message via Warwick’s account, writing: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media. He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

© Getty Images Warwick announced his wife's death in a moving statement

Warwick and Sammy’s two children also shared a statement of their own following the loss of their mum, which read: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives. Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

The Little People UK charity, of which Sammy was a co-founder, also shared a loving tribute to Sammy, writing: “It is with deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Sammy Davis. Sammy was the co-founder and long-time chairperson of Little People UK, her passion for supporting members of the community was unmatched and we endeavour to continue her legacy for a long time to come.

“Not only was Sammy a passionate advocate for the community, she was a friend to many, with a listening ear at any time and an endless positive spirit. We know this is going to be a huge loss to everyone and we want you to know we will be here to support.”

© Getty Images Warwick with his wife Samantha and their two children Annabelle and Harrison

Friends and admirers paid tribute on social media, with one writing: “So sorry to learn Samantha Davis the wife of #Willow star #WarwickDavis passed away last month. This is terrible news and I wish the family the very best during their tragic loss. Remember all the good times with her to help carry you through these sad days.”

Another person added: “So sorry for your loss. No words can make it feel better. I was at a celebration last year and got to meet you and your family. So heartwarming and so friendly. We carry those we lost in our hearts forever. May the Force be with you.”