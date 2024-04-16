Baby Reindeer: who is Llewellyn Harrison? Episode dedication explained

Baby Reindeer is currently the number one trending TV show on Netflix, and in one episode, the show pays tribute to the memory of Llewellyn Harrison. But who was Llewellyn, and why is the show honouring him?

Llewellyn was the key grip on the Baby Reindeer set across all eight episodes, meaning that he was the senior member of the grip crew - whose role ranges from setting up and transporting equipment for shooting locations, and collaborating with the director of photography over camera positioning on the set of the show.

He had an incredibly impressive CV, having worked as key grip on movies including The Marvels and Boxing Day as well as the TV show Top Boy.

The talented crew member, who was described as “a lovely man”, died suddenly in early 2024, with a JustGiving fund set up for his family in his name which read: “Llewellyn was a much-loved colleague, friend and mentor to many. His sudden death has shocked us all, and his absence will be truly missed. We would like to take this opportunity to raise funds for the family he leaves behind.”

His friends and family shared messages about him on the site, with one writing: “Will miss Llew very much. He totally transformed a tough tense job into one full of tears of laughter whilst being professional at what he did. Love to his family and friends,” while another added: “The kindest man you'd ever of met, never said hello or goodbye without a big hearty hug. Will miss you brother, sending love to your family.”

A third person wrote: “Had the pleasure of Llewyn’s company a few times over the years. A laugh and a joke guaranteed, backed up with great technical ability, so personable, a great guy. Such tragic news.”

Actress Joely Richardson was also among those to share her condolences, writing: “With love and empathy for your loss x,” along with her donation.