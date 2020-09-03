Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that Jamie Laing will be back on the show this year - and his presence has already broken a major rule of the popular dancing competition!

Jamie Laing was originally signed up for the 2019-version of the hit show when he sadly scored an injury during the first-ever opening act, meaning that he was unable to compete further in the competition.





Jamie was forced to pull out ahead of the competition

He spoke about his devastation at the time, explaining: "I'm absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

His replacement, Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the show

He previously expressed his hopes that he will be invited back onto the show, which would mark the first time an exception would be made for an injured contestant who was forced to drop out. However, BBC bosses have clearly ruled that since Jamie never actually competed, he should still be allowed to join this year's line-up.

Speaking about his return, he said: "Here we go again, hopefully this time I can last long enough so my mum can see me dance. The reason I’m doing it, is to make my mum proud but all I did last year was make her even more disappointed. Let’s change that this year, can’t wait!"

