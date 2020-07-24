One Good Morning Britain viewer was overcome with emotion after she won £3,000 in the show's competition. Appearing on Friday's episode, the fan – called Alexandra – may have been completely shocked about the huge prize, but she also took the time to send her well wishes to GMB host Kate Garraway.

After repeatedly thanking competition host Andi Peters, Alexandra tried to fight back tears and said: "You have no idea, you have no idea… Thank you, thank you - I love you. And my regards to Kate Garraway."

Andi and hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh thanked the winner for the sweet message. "We will send Kate your love, of course we will," Andi reassured her.

It's been a difficult few months for Kate as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital. The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March and was put into a coma by doctors.

Last week, the mum-of-two made a sensational return to the show in a bid to find some "normality" in her day-to-day routine. Doctors told her not to put her "life on hold" as Derek remains verbally unresponsive and warned her that he could persist in his current state for an unknown period of time.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

Asked recently whether Derek would want her to come back, Kate, who shares two children with her husband, said on GMB: "Derek would not just be saying come back, he'd be saying, 'Why haven't you done it before?'

"That would be his priority. My job is to make him feel safe and make them feel that they have a future and a world and whatever happens with Derek – we hope and believe he can come back to us – but whatever happens they have to feel they have a world. To see me getting on, they're going to go back to school in September."