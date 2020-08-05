Jamie Dornan revealed that playing psychopath Paul Spector in The Fall later affected his work when it came to comedy roles. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the Irish actor and model was chatting to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about his upcoming film, Endings, Beginnings, when he explained that his part in the BBC drama changed viewer's perception of his acting.

MORE: Viewers saying same thing as murder drama The Fall lands on Netflix

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Dornan reveals playing a psychopath affected his comedy work

"I always thought I'd do comedy early on [in my career]," the 38-year-old began. "And then I played a psychopath and nobody really thought of me in a comedic way. So I've been trying to get back to that a wee bit." Jamie played the serial killer opposite Gillian Anderson from 2013 until its third and final series in 2016. The actor's performance was highly-acclaimed and Jamie was awarded the Irish Film and Television Award and the BAFTA for Best Actor.

MORE: Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi speaks out amid backstage claims

Jamie played psychopath Paul Spector in The Fall

Despite admitting his chilling role in The Fall perhaps altered viewers' perception of him, the actor was keen to stress that other notable roles he's fulfilled, namely as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, didn't pigeon-hole him. "What's great about [50 Shades] and the success it had is that they're so unique, it's very hard to be typecast as someone like that because there's no one like him really, there's not been other movies about characters like him, so it was such a one-off in that the books, the movies and the trilogy, was its own thing."

Jamie is set to appear in brand new film, Endings, Beginnings, alongside Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America). The film tells the story of Jamie and Sebastian's character both having an interest for the same girl, and is available from Friday on Amazon and Sky. Jamie's comedy film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, also stars Bridesmaids actress Kristen Wiig and is scheduled for release in 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.