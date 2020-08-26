Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea The BBC show is hugely popular with viewers

The Repair Shop has been a much loved staple on our TV screens since its first episode in 2017, and is known for its heartwarming stories and often tear-jerking moments. But fans of the show also return to watch each week thanks to its regular cast including Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk wows fans with incredible holiday pictures

But there's another star of The Repair Shop you may be less familiar with – Dominic Chinea. Intrigued to know more? Here's all the information you need…

MORE: Who is in The Repair Shop's Suzie Fletcher's family?

Dominic with his Repair Shop co-star Will Kirk

Dominic Chinea's bio

Set designer and restoration expert Dominic is one of the younger experts on the Repair Shop panel. He started his career working as a graphic designer before going on to before going on to study at South East Essex College. His website reads: "My background is in both graphic design and car restoration, so set design combines my love of construction, problem solving and design all at once." In 2017, he then set foot into the BBC workshop to join Jay Blades, Will Kirk and more and has been a favourite ever since.

Dominic began his career working in design

Dominic Chinea's career

Before landing his job at The Repair Shop, Dominic worked with Rankin Studios as a production designer, building props and backdrops for sets on editorial shoots and for large events. His work is certainly impressive, and he has an extensive scrapbook on his website showcasing his best work including the beloved Repair Shop sign from the popular show. There is also information about contacting Dominic for enquiries and commissions.

Dominic often posts his projects on his social media

What else is there to know about Dominic Chinea?

Dominic is also a family man and can be found spending time with his wife when not hard at work. Dominic married his wife, Maria, in 2017 and together they live in Kent. Dominic is clearly loving his time on the programme and often shares projects he's been working on to social media. Last week, he shared a very special memorial board that needed work. He wrote in the caption: "The memorial board in tonight’s episode of #therepairshop is still one of the most fascinating items that sticks with me... I hope I did it justice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.