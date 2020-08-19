The Repair Shop's Will Kirk wows fans with incredible holiday pictures The TV star recently enjoyed some time off from the show

Furniture expert and star of BBC's The Repair Shop amazed his fans recently when he shared a picture of his recent staycation trip. The TV favourite was visiting Hastings, and couldn't resist sharing a couple of shots from his trip with his followers – who were loving the photos.

One photo showed the wood restorer looking relaxed and enjoying a drink on the balcony, while the others demonstrated the gorgeous seaside views and beach front. Will captioned the post: "Oh I do like to be beside the seaside" accompanied with some beach-themed emojis.

Will has been on the show since 2017

Plenty of followers were thrilled to see the images shared by Will. One person wrote in the comments: "Lovely photos", while another said: "Beautiful photos Will... makes Hastings look tropical!" A third couldn't resist complimenting the Repair Shop star himself, writing: "Oh what a delightfully handsome chap you are. Have a lovely weekend." It's not known if Will went on the trip solo or accompanied as the TV star keeps his personal life private, but it is thought that the TV star is single.

Will's fans were loving his holiday snaps

The presenter hasn't spoken out about a relationship or his love life before, so it remains unconfirmed. However, it doesn't appear that Will is married as there's no sign of a partner on social media such as Twitter and Instagram or a visible wedding ring while on the show.

Will has been on the show since 2017, and has proved popular with viewers at home ever since. The TV star, who is thought to be somewhere between 30 and 35 years old, is a repair craftsman and expert in wood restoration. According to his website, he grew up watching his grandfather in his workshop, which inspired him to follow in his footsteps. He then went on to study Graphic Design and Antique Furniture Restoration and Conservation at the University of the Arts and London Metropolitan University, respectively, before beginning to work in workshops and collaborate with dealers around London.

