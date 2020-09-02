Where are the cast of Gilmore Girls now? Gilmore Girls isn't just a TV show. It's a lifestyle, it's a religion!

Gilmore Girls is trending on Netflix despite being released 20 years ago - but honestly, we're not surprised. The witty show, about the relationship between a single mother and her teenage daughter, has such a special place in the hearts of many that it is basically timeless at this point.

READ: What are the cast of the sweet coming-of-age show up to nowadays?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gilmore Girls is now on Netflix

However, while the show is timeless, the cast is not! Since the series finished in 2007 (before the four-part special in 2016), our favourite stars have gone on to do some amazing things. So what have the Stars Hollow townsfolk been up to? Find out here...

Alexis Bledel - Rory Gilmore

While Alexis went on to star in several films and TV shows including Jenny's Wedding, Crypto and Motive, her defining role post-Rory has to be in The Handmaid's Tale. Winning her Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards in 2017, Alexis plays Emily, a woman who is forced into being a 'handmaid' for a wealthy couple in the militant country of Gilead.

Alexis has gone on to star as Emily in The Handmaid's Tale

Lauren Graham - Lorelai Gilmore

Lauren, 53, has gone on to great things since playing Lorelai, and has recently starred as Joan in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Bridget in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

READ: Fans are saying the same thing about Netflix's Cobra Kai

Chatting to IndieWire about her return to Gilmore Girls back in 2017, she spoke about how the new surge of fans convinced her to make the special episodes, explaining: "There were young girls coming up to me who couldn’t have possibly watched the show when it aired — they were seeing it on DVD — and it was the first time I got that I was done, but other people weren’t done."

Lauren has since starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Scott Patterson - Luke Danes

Oh Luke, you handsome devil. After making us all fall in love with him on the hit show, Scott, 61, has gone on to star most notably in the Saw films as Agent Peter Strahm. He has also appeared in The Event and TV film Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story.

Do you recognise him from the Saw series?

Melissa McCarthy - Sookie St James

Eh, Melissa hasn't done much since the series finished in 2007. Except become one of Hollywood's brightest and highest-paid stars, that is. With her breakout role as Megan in Bridesmaids, Melissa has gone on to star in Spy, Ghostbuster and The Happytime Murders, and also earned an Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Melissa is one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars

Keiko Agena - Lane Kim

Keiko, 46, went from playing Rory's BFF on Gilmore Girls straight into a thriving TV and film career. In Fox crime drama Prodigal Son, she plays medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka. She has also starred in Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Dirty John and Better Call Saul. Did you spot her?

Keiko played Viola in Better Call Saul

Jared Padalecki - Dean Forest

Since playing Rory's heartthrob boyfriend, Jared is most definitely best known for his defining role as Sam Winchester in the Supernatural series, which is set to end in 2020 after 15 seasons. The story follows Sam and his brother Dean as they hunt demons and otherworldly creatures together, so a pretty far throw from Gilmore Girls' Dean!

Jared is best known for playing Sam

Milo Ventimiglia - Jess Mariano

Milo's most famous roles post-Gilmore Girls include Peter Petrelli in the hit show Heroes, and later as Jack in This is Us. He also played Denny Swift in The Art of Racing in the Rain, and has provided voice work for Wolverine and Spider-Man Noir over the years.

Milo played Jesse in Gilmore Girls

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.