Supernatural star Jared Padalecki breaks silence following arrest His co-star Jensen Ackles also spoke out about Jared's arrest

Jared Padalecki, who is best known for his role as Sam Winchester in the long running series Supernatural, has spoken out for the first time after being arrested at the end of October. The actor was arrested outside a bar in Austin, Texas, and was charged with two counts of misdemeanour assault with injury and one count of public intoxication. The incident meant that Jared missed the Washington DC Supernatural convention, and he broke his silence by posting an apology for missing it on Twitter.

Jared was arrested on Sunday

He wrote: "I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon." His co-star, Jensen Ackles, also spoke out about Jared's arrest at the convention. The actor, who plays Sam's brother Dean in the show, said "There’s a lot of love, I’m gonna tell Jared to stay home more often. We all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend."

READ: Fans are worried that major Dublin Murders mystery won't be explained in the finale

His co-star Jensen spoke out in support of him

Fans were quick to offer their support to the actor, with one writing: "We love you. Please focus on yourself and on doing what you need to do." Another added: "Rest all you can, love. We'll be here supporting you and waiting for when you consider it's time to come back. Love and light your way." The filming for Supernatural season 15 is currently underway, and a source revealed to TV Line that Jared's arrest hadn't impacted on the filming schedule.

READ: The End of the F***ing World reveals James' fate after season one cliffhanger