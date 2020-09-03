Fans are saying same thing about Netflix's documentary Psychopath with Piers Morgan The true crime documentary has proved popular with viewers

Netflix is hailed for its true crime documentaries and it seems Psychopath with Piers Morgan has proved just as popular and is now a trending show on the streaming platform. The one-off programme, filmed in 2019, gripped viewers throughout and fans all had a very similar reaction to the documentary.

Taking to social media to give their verdict on the programme, many tweeted praise for Piers Morgan and how he kept his composure while interviewing some of the most frightening criminals. One person tweeted: "Piers Morgan is a brilliant journalist. His questioning techniques are elite and he really gets under their skin. #psychopath."

Piers interviewed murderer Paris Bennett for the documentary

Another echoed this thought, writing: "Well done to @piersmorgan who is seriously showcasing his talents with all his crime series on Netflix great shows #killerwomen #psychopath #serialkiller #confessionsofaserialkiller."

A third fan was equally gripped and impressed by the show, commenting: "Been watching all the serial killer programs with piersmorgan on @netflix the last few days. Wow. Just wow. How you managed to sit in a room with these people I’ll never no! #veryimpressed! #psychopath with the boy who killed his sister was so intriguing!"

Paris Bennett murdered his four-year-old sister when he was just 13 years of age

In the documentary, Piers interviews a criminal for an extraordinary case, which involved Paris Bennett murdering his four-year-old sister when he was just 13 years of age, and is due to face parole. Piers has interviewed many criminals for plenty of his documentary shows including American serial killer Alex Henriquez for a one-off show, Serial Killer with Piers Morgan. The journalist even spoke to HELLO! about how difficult he found the experience, admitting he felt "revulsion" and "sickened".

He told HELLO!: "It's hard to hide revulsion. I have a young daughter and when you see the ages... and you see the devastation caused to so many lives by the deaths of these young people, obviously you think about your own family and how you'd feel and you feel sickened. Often I'd go home to the hotel, pour myself a large drink and have a long, long hot shower and just try and drain it out of you because you just feel sickened."

