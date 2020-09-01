Ant McPartlin admits he never asked Holly Willoughby about her I'm a Celebrity stint The This Morning host stepped in for Ant in 2018

With the countdown to I'm A Celebrity officially underway, fans were given a sweet update on this year's special series when hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly appeared on Tuesday's This Morning.

However, the chat was the first time viewers got to see Ant speak with Holly Willoughby, who stepped in for him in the 2018 series. At the time, Ant, 44, took a year-long break from his presenting duties after he was involved in a car crash earlier that year.

"Did you love it? Because I've never spoken to you about this since," he asked the mum-of-three, to which she replied: "I loved it, it's a very magical place. I just felt like I jumped through the TV set… A little adventure."

Reflecting on that series, Ant's co-host Dec elaborated: "I said, there's a very, very short list of one person that I wanted to do it and that was Hol. I didn't want another guy stood next to me, I wanted a girl… Thankfully she said yes and we had a lovely time. It was really fun."

Ant and Dec appeared on This Morning to discuss I'm A Celebrity

The appearance comes shortly after ITV confirmed that this year's I'm A Celebrity would be filmed in Wales rather than Australia due to lockdown restrictions.

Sharing their excitement over the show's return, Dec explained: "We love I'm A Celebrity… it's a different cast each year, so a different vibe and you're never quite sure what's going to happen. You never know what it's going to be, every year throws up something different. We absolutely love it.

Holly filled in for Ant in 2018

"We are very much looking forward to it, because it's going to be completely different. None of us quite knows what it's going to be like, so I'm just intrigued." However, Ant quickly stipulated: "It's going to be freezing, we know that!"

