Sheridan Smith is back on our screens in ITV's 2015 series Black Work, which is currently being aired for a second time. While viewers who tuned in enjoyed the first episode, plenty of people had totally forgotten that they'd already watched the show.

One disgruntled viewer wrote: "Watching #blackwork and thinking this is so familiar, quick Google search it was originally on tv 2015, so you portray a new thriller yet you're relying on everyone who watched it the first time to have memory loss." Another added: "Why call #blackwork 'new' when it is a rerun from 2015?"

Sheridan stars in the hit ITV drama

However, others were watching the series for the first time, with one writing: "I saw #blackwork for the first time tonight didn’t catch this first time round, gripping. Two of my favourite actress/actors in Sheridan Smith and Kenny Doughty even if we obviously didn’t see much of the latter. Can’t wait to see what happens tomorrow." Another added: "Oh is #blackwork a repeat? Passed me by last time then!"

The synopsis for the drama reads: "Jo Gillespie, who works as a police constable, is shattered when she finds out that her husband Ryan, an undercover cop, has been killed under mysterious circumstances and probes into his death." Sounds intriguing!

Sheridan is having a very busy time at the moment having welcomed her first child, Billy, back in May. She recently appeared in a one-off documentary, Becoming Mum, which saw her bravely open up about her mental health struggles both past and present, and saw her navigate her mental health while pregnant with her first child.

Praising the show, one person wrote: "I'm already holding back the tears. Always loved watching your shows, love how real and honest you are. From someone with mental health I want to say thank you x."

