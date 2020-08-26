Cat Deeley shares rare look inside stunning kitchen at £3.8million LA home The TV presenter's house is now on the market

Cat Deeley has shared a rare look inside the beautiful kitchen at her £3.8million LA home. The former SMTV presenter took to Instagram with the snap, showing her son Milo sitting in the room as he ate his dinner.

It's decorated with white walls, olive green splashback tiles and wooden floors. Furniture includes a large wooden dining table in the middle of the room with a grey metal lampshade hanging overhead, a tall white shelving unit at one side, and three further built-in shelves below a silver clock hanging on the wall.

As Cat showed the reality of being a mum to two young sons (Milo, four, and James, two), she captioned the photo, "It's not perfect! We are still eating dinner at 6.53."

WATCH: Cat Deeley films inside beautiful family kitchen

A previous video gave another look at the kitchen, revealing that there is also an island unit next to the cooking station, with a wooden top matching the table. Appliances include a stainless steel silver oven with a white hob on top.

Cat moved to Los Angeles and bought the property for £2.1million in 2006 with her husband, comedian and presenter Patrick Kielty.

Since, the couple have transformed the house into their ideal home, complete with an office, a gym, a pool and a spa, but earlier this month, Cat and Patrick put their home on the market and are now on the hunt for their next property.

It is not known where Cat and Patrick are hoping to buy, but considering that Milo is now at pre-school, it would make sense that they will stay where they are, in order to avoid moving him. They have also lived across the pond for the past 14 years, and so it is unlikely that they will decide to return to the UK since they clearly enjoy their life in Los Angeles.

