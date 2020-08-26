Who is Heartbeat star Jonathan Kerrigan and where is he now? Heartbeat ran from 1992 until 2010

Heartbeat is often considered one of the all-time great British crime dramas, so it's unsurprisingly that plenty of viewers have been taking a trip down memory of late and enjoying watching reruns from the very beginning. Many of the characters in Heartbeat were on the show for its entirety, but there were other memorable stars of the show that came and left in later years.

The police drama was hugely popular over the years

Jonathan Kerrigan was in the show from series 14 until 16 before he decided to leave the ITV drama. So where is he now? Find out all below...

Jonathan Kerrigan plays PC Robert Walker

Jonathan played Sergeant Robert "Rob" Walker on the show from 2004 until 2007. His character had come from a family of crime and was predominantly why he chose to become a police officer. Throughout his time on the show, Jonathan's role as Rob was at the centre of plenty of drama and heartache. His father had committed robbery, and his mother died.

Jonathan eventually left the show in 2007

Later in the show, he began a relationship with Dr Helen Trent and the pair tied the knot during the series, only for her to die in an explosion at the Police House. Rob then began a relationship with Aidensfield nurse, Carol Cassidy, however the relationship wasn't to last and Rob eventually moved away to the Hampshire police.

Why did Jonathan Kerrigan leave Heartbeat?

It's not known why Jonathan decided to leave the ITV drama, however his character was replaced by Joe McFadden, who joined for the show's final two seasons. After Heartbeat, Jonathan went on to pursue other acting work and had roles in shows such as US crime drama NCIS, BBC drama The Best Possible Taste, as well as the film Diana, alongside Naomi Watts who played the late Princess of Wales. In 2014, he began appearing as Neil in the BBC drama series In The Club.

Jonathan's wife Shelley is also an actor an appeared in ITV's Liar

Where is Jonathan Kerrigan now?

Jonathan's most recent role was last year in other popular drama Death in Paradise. His role was in season eight of the show for the episode "Murder Most Animal." Jonathan was accompanied by his wife, Shelley Conn, who is also an actress, for the episode. Shelley is also most recently known for her work in ITV's Liar alongside Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt. Shelley and Jonathan married c. 2011 and have one son, Oscar.

