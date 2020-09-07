Fans emotional after watching new Netflix sci-fi drama Away

Brand new sci-fi drama series Away landed on Netflix over the weekend and many TV lovers were eager to settle down and binge all ten episodes. As well as the incredible story and fantastic cast, it seems the programme left many at home feeling moved. Taking to social media, plenty of fans voiced their emotion while watching the show.

One person wrote: "These Swank movies always got me tearing up." A second person added: "Just under 35 minutes into #Away on @netflix and you, @MrJoshCharles, and @TTBate already have me all," before finishing the tweet with a crying faced emoji. Many more Netflix users were just as impressed with the sci-fi programme, with lots begging the streaming service for more episodes.

Hilary Swank stars in the lead role

One fan wrote: "So when's the next season of #Away coming out? Yes. I totally binged watched it. Now I need more episodes to watch." A second person commented: "So the second season of @netflix #Away is in the works, right? RIGHT?!?! (Yes, I watched all episodes in one day!! DON'T JUDGE ME!!!)." Meanwhile, a third person tweeted: "@netflix show #Away was amazing! That first season was sooo good. I couldn’t stop watching. Just wow! #AwayNetflix #NASA."

Josh Charles also stars

Double Academy Award nominee Hilary Swank stars in the leading role as Emma Green, an American astronaut preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars. The Good Wife star Josh Charles stars as her husband and Talitha Bateman as their daughter. The official synopsis reads: "Netflix series Away is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way.

"As the crew's journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. Away shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind."

