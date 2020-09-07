Everything you need to know about The Repair Shop's Kirsten Ramsay The Repair Shop is a TV favourite

Sometimes there's nothing better than settling down on the sofa with a cup of tea and show that will warm your heart, and for many TV lovers, The Repair Shop does just that. With the likes of Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher offering their expertise on fixing many prized possessions and the odd tear-jerker moment, the BBC programme has quickly become a staple on viewers' screens.

Kirsten with her Repair Shop co-star Jay Blades

But viewers might be less familiar with Kirsten Ramsay, who often throws her expertise and knowledge on ceramics onto the programme. Want to know more about the TV star? Here's what we know…

Kirsten Ramsay: bio

Sussex-based Kirsten has over 25 years of experience in the restoration and ceramics field. As the resident ceramics conservator, Kirsten has been dubbed the queen of the invisible fix, helping to restore fragile items to return them to their home. Kirsten is clearly proud and passionate about her craft.

The ceramics expert joined the show in 2017

She told the BBC: "Ceramics come from all over the world and sometimes it's possible to see the human marks made by the hand of the maker. That connection to the past still give me an unbelievable buzz. We are just trying to preserve beautiful and interesting objects so that they can continue into the future to carry on telling their stories."

Kirsten Ramsay: career

As an admirer of visual arts and museums, Kirsten began her career by studying at the prestigious West Dean College and ended up working at the conservation department at the British Museum in London. Afterwards, she went on to start up her own business and now has plenty of years of experience and expertise to bring the BBC show.

Kirsten also runs her own business

Kirsten also runs her own private conservation business based in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex. "I am fortunate to love my job and love conservation. I look forward to heading out to my studio each morning, every day brings a variety of pieces and often challenges to be overcome," she says.

Kirsten Ramsay: The Repair Shop

Kirsten joined the team at the programme in 2017, but admits it came as a real shock! She told the BBC: "I was contacted by the team at Ricochet to take part in TRS and thought that someone was winding me up. Restoration has always seemed rather niche and nerdy - I couldn't believe that there was going to be a mainstream programme showcasing the skills of a team of restoration experts!"

She added: "The Repair Shop is a wonderful community and I love being a part of a creative and kind team hopefully making a small difference to the people that come through the barn doors."

