Helen George stuns in beautiful close-up photo taken by beau Jack Ashton The Call The Midwife star has returned to work

Helen George is certainly making the most of any free time she has after returning to work last week. The actress, who is famed for playing nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, was recently snapped by her boyfriend Jack Ashton during a low-key outing.

She simply captioned the beautiful close-up photo with a red love heart emoji, and added the hashtag #familytime. It seems the couple enjoyed a night out with their two-year-old daughter Wren Ivy, whilst soaking up the last rays of the summer.

Last month, the 36-year-old actress confirmed she was back at work on the hit BBC series, Call the Midwife. Helen posted a snapshot of her dressing room door, complete with her character's name. She wrote: "So good to be back!

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do. How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X." Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

Helen and Jack are doting parents to little Wren Ivy

Over the course of the pandemic, Helen and Jack shared snippets of their family life at home as they remained indoors during lockdown. Once the restrictions lifted, the young family travelled to the coastal county of Dorset before heading to the picturesque Sussex village of Cuckfield for a mini staycation.

