Helen George shares first photo back on Call the Midwife set The Call the Midwife star posted on Instagram

Helen George had a major update to share with fans this week. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm she is back at work on the hit BBC series, Call the Midwife. Helen posted a snapshot of her dressing room door, complete with her character's name. She wrote: "So good to be back!

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do. How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because god knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

The Christmas special looks set for some big storylines for Sister Monica Joan, Nurse Trixie Franklin, Nurse Phyllis Crane and Shelagh Turner.

Heard the news? #CallTheMidwife has recommenced filming!! 🎉😃 👶🚲 📺 Meanwhile at Nonnatus, Dr Turner (@StephenMcGann) has a quick message for our fans about the new Christmas Special... 🎄🎅 🎪 FULL STORY HERE: https://t.co/WQAkSiqM7F pic.twitter.com/EMHvyDScJq — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) August 18, 2020

The Christmas special is set to air on 25 December

"This year's Christmas Special is set in December 1965," the show's producers have stated. "Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

"Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane."