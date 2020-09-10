Susanna Reid flustered after wardrobe malfunction live on GMB The ITV star remained professional despite the mishap

Susanna Reid was left red-faced on Thursday after she suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction live on Good Morning Britain.

The TV star was flustered after her microphone came loose mid-sentence, leaving her to rummage around her silk dress as she tried to reattach it to her clothes.

Remaining professional, Susanna continued to present the show as her confused co-star Adil Ray queried what she was doing. "I'm getting all tied up, technology," she said.

Susanna then spoke to Lorraine Kelly, who admitted she has suffered from the same issue. "I was just doing the same thing, mine fell as well!" Lorraine laughed.

Adil then joked he was "working with amateurs" before Susanna finally managed to get her mic sorted.

Explaining the reason for the microphone mishap, they revealed that due to social distancing measures the stars of the show now have to mic themselves up.

Susanna Reid was left flustered after her mic fell off

It wasn't all bad though as Susanna received praise from her co-star Kate Garraway, who returned to GMB on Thursday morning after taking some time off to help her children prepare for their return to school – as well as spending some time with husband Derek Draper, who has been hospitalised in intensive care since March.

Kate confessed that Susanna had been of great help ahead of son Billy's first day at secondary school. She said: "Susanna is smiling because you rang me, and you said 'What can I do to help? I've been through this.'

Lorraine Kelly admitted her mic fell off also

"I remember talking about this when your son went to secondary school and I just said: 'At the moment I am trying to find trousers to fit,' and you did a massive load, didn't you? And sent me loads of appropriate wear.

"You became wardrobe mistress, it was brilliant, and we had a fantastic try on and I was filming Billy trying them on and at the end of it, you'll see, I'll show you privately, he went 'Don't show this on GMB'."

After laughing about the anecdote, Susanna went on to admit that it's "a strange situation for school children," before confessing that one of her sons is off to university next week.

