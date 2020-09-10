GMB's Susanna Reid reveals touching way she helped Kate Garraway's son ahead of starting secondary school The presenters shared the lovely story with viewers on Thursday morning

Kate Garraway was back on Good Morning Britain on Thursday morning after taking some time off to help her children prepare for their return to school – as well spending some time with husband Derek Draper, who has been hospitalised in intensive care since March.

Whilst her return was bittersweet – Thursday was her and Derek's 15th wedding anniversary – the 53-year-old confessed that her colleague Susanna Reid had been of great help ahead of son Billy's first day at secondary school.

"Last week you took some time off because it was a big week," Susanna told her.

WATCH: Susanna Reid reveals incredible way she helped Kate Garraway's son

"It was a huge week, for children across the country, wasn't it? Back into the school playground… kind of, in a file, separate, and it was Bill's first day at secondary school," she explained, as Susanna smiled.

Kate pictured with her children, Darcy and Billy

"Susanna is smiling because you rang me, and you said 'What can I do to help? I've been through this.' I remember talking about this when your son went to secondary school and I just said: 'At the moment I am trying to find trousers to fit,' and you did a massive load, didn't you? And sent me loads of appropriate wear. You became wardrobe mistress, it was brilliant, and we had a fantastic try on and I was filming Billy trying them on and at the end of it, you'll see, I'll show you privately, he went 'Don't show this on GMB'."

Thursday marked the couple's 15th wedding anniversary

After laughing about the hilarious anecdote, Susanna went on to admit that it's "a strange situation for school children," before confessing that one of her sons is off to university next week.