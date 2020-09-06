GMB's Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper looks unrecognisable as she gives new update on his health Derek Draper has been hospitalised since March

Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway has given a new update on her husband Derek Draper, who was hospitalised back in March due to COVID and continues to be in intensive care in a minimally conscious state.

Speaking to YOU magazine on the week that they would've renewed their wedding vows on their 15th wedding anniversary on 5 September, Kate detailed the moment she first saw him via FaceTime and looked completely unrecognisable after losing a total of eight stone in weight.

"When I finally got to FaceTime him, seeing him unconscious was a big shock. He's lost nearly eight stone in weight, a lot of it muscle throughout his body. He looked worn-out, thin and pale with dark circles under his eyes and there were lots of tubes," she said.

The 53-year-old presenter also revealed that she was only able to visit him in person a few weeks ago. "I see him quite infrequently, not as often as I'd wish," she confessed.

Kate's chat comes at the end of a week-long holiday from the ITV breakfast show. The star took some time off in order to help her youngest child, son Billy, prepare for starting secondary school.

In an exclusive interview and shoot with HELLO! back in July, Kate spoke about her son's milestone.

"Billy starts secondary school in September, but Derek's doctors say he won't be out of hospital by then. My priority is to make the children feel safe, not to let them see me feeling vulnerable in the world where Derek was my rock," she explained.

At the end of August, she told GMB's audience, who have been incredibly supportive during this difficult time: "I'm not actually here next week, I'm taking a break to help Billy prepare for starting secondary school."

Kate then went on to thank her supporters for being "so amazing" when she "came back in such challenging times."