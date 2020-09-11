Holly Willoughby responds to Celebrity Juice replacement The This Morning presenter announced she was leaving the show earlier this year

Holly Willoughby has responded to the news that Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack are the new team captains for Celebrity Juice. The This Morning presenter, who announced she was leaving the show after 12 years as team captain, took to social media to react to the brand new names joining host Keith Lemon for his outrageously funny ITV show.

Keith posted a photo of himself, Laura and Emily toasting to the new additions to the team, writing in the caption: "All new @celebjuiceofficial on t' telly Autumn on @itv2 with new team captains my pals @thewhitmore and @emilyatackofficial can't wait!"

Clearly thrilled for her former co-star, Holly then took to the comments underneath, writing: "Woohoo!!!!! Looking absolutely gorgeous" complete with three love-heart emojis.

Laura and Emily are joining the Celebrity Juice team

Emily couldn't help but share her excitement at her new role on Instagram. Posting the same image, she told fans in the caption: "IT'S HAPPENING KIDS!!! New Celeb Juice coming soon. Cannot believe I'm team captain alongside my wonderful pal @thewhitmore… DREAM JOB OR WHAT EH?!"

Holly and Fearne were captains on the show for a number of years

While Laura was equally thrilled, writing: "So excited to be the new team captain with my gal @emilyatackofficial All new @celebjuiceofficial coming this autumn. Dream job! Bring it on @keithlemon." The announcement comes four months after Holly Willoughby revealed her decision to quit Celebrity Juice after 12 years.

At the time, the This Morning host also shared some pearls of wisdom to her replacement, writing on Instagram: "It's time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy's finest... @keithlemon…"

Keith revealed in May that he was trying to narrow down potential replacements for Holly and Fearne, and said it was important to get "the combination right".

