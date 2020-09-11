Holly Willoughby enjoys girls' night out with best friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton It was the first time the group had met up since the coronavirus lockdown

Holly Willoughby reunited with some of her closest friends for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed on Thursday. The This Morning presenter enjoyed a girls' night out with her pals including Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton over cocktails, and Spice Girls singer Emma later shared a photo from their meet up on Instagram.

"My girls!!!! It's been a long time and it was amazing to catch up. #bffs #margaritas #laughingoutloud," Emma captioned the photo, which showed herself, Holly and Nicole sat around a table at a bar with two other friends.

Holly Willoughby reunited with some of her best friends on Thursday

Holly had changed out of the beautiful yellow Whistles midi dress she wore to present This Morning on Thursday morning in favour of a blue dress with puff sleeves, and styled her hair in loose waves.

The fun catch up comes after Holly expressed her concerns over the government's new 'six person rule' which means that groups of no more than six people will be allowed to meet up in England from Monday, in a bid to slow the rise of coronavirus cases.

Appearing with co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Thursday, 39-year-old Holly questioned whether the new restrictions will impact her family Christmas, and whether she would be forced to choose between her parents, Linda and Brian.

"It's going to be very awkward in my house. I'm a family of five," she said, referring to her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children, Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester. "So I'll have to choose between my mum and dad on Christmas Day."

Guest Matthew Wright agreed, telling the popular TV presenter: "I'm feeling very confused and conflicted. The rules are different everywhere else in the UK. You can't have your parents over on Christmas Day, but you can go on public transport? For the life of me, I can't make sense of it."

