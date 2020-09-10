Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton's Celebrity Juice replacements announced

Keith Lemon has confirmed which two celebrities will be replacing Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Juice this autumn. Taking to Instagram to share a photo with his new team captains, the comedian revealed he will be joined by Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack for the new series.

"All new @celebjuiceofficial on t' telly autumn on @itv2 with new team captains my pals @thewhitmore and @emilyatackofficial can't wait," Keith captioned the photo.

Emily also shared her excitement at the new role on Instagram, telling fans: "IT'S HAPPENING KIDS!!! New Celeb Juice coming soon. Cannot believe I'm team captain alongside my wonderful pal @thewhitmore… DREAM JOB OR WHAT EH?!"

Meanwhile, Laura said she was "so excited" to be joining the lineup on the show, which she described as her "dream job".

The announcement comes four months after Holly Willoughby revealed her decision to quit Celebrity Juice after 12 years. At the time, the This Morning host also shared some pearls of wisdom to her replacement, writing on Instagram: "It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedy's finest... @keithlemon…"

Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack are the new Celebrity Juice team captains

Holly had continued to work on the show for 18 months after Fearne quit her own team captain role. Although fans were disappointed to see them both leave, it appears the new team captains are a hit with fans judging by comments on Keith's Instagram post.

"Yeyyyyy, love these two," one wrote. "Excellent replacements," a second commented. A third said: "Amazing! Love them both!"

Keith revealed in May that he was trying to narrow down potential replacements for Holly and Fearne, and said it was important to get "the combination right".

Chatting on Heart Radio's Breakfast Show, he said: "If we get the combination right, it'll come back and it'll all be new and nice. Lots of names have been put in a pot and sent to television people, to the TV bigwigs, and I guess they'll decide from the names that we have chosen."

