Viewers saying the same thing about All Creatures Great and Small episode three Fans have been praising a certain character - do you agree?

Fans have been loving the All Creatures Great and Small reboot on Channel 5, and have been full of praise for Samuel West, who plays the beloved character, Siegfried Farnon.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the character, one person wrote: "Honestly could never have imagined anyone other than Robert Hardy as Siegfried Farnon, but Samuel West @exitthelemming is absolutely brilliant in the new #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall. Superb casting throughout. Perfect TV."

Another fan added: "I'm not used to putting social niceties before good professional practice. *pause* Sir. Anyone else hugging themselves involuntarily there? Just me? That's Siegfried right there. LOVE it."

A third person wrote: "Oh Siegfried is my absolute favourite. Always has been. Robert Hardy was my first love I think! But Samuel West is absolutely stealing my heart here. He's brilliant."

Previously praising Samuel following the first episode, another viewer tweeted: "Anyway, one bright spark in an otherwise gloomy hellscape is that I LOVE the new #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall. @exitthelemming was absolutely born to play Siegfried Farnon."

Samuel has previously opened up about the role, explaining: "I was really taken with the horses. I ride very little and never kept the practice up. In Gulliver’s Travels there is a section where Gulliver goes to an island where he meets these extraordinary creatures which are beautiful and noble and long-faced and you realise as you are reading it that they are horses.

Fans have been full of praise for Samuel West

"They are so much more civilised and beautiful than humans are. But the animal I asked for who we didn’t film with is a rat. I wanted a rat for the show because I am a big fan of them and they have promised there would be one next series if we go again."

