All you need to know about The Duchess star Katherine Ryan's love life

Katherine Ryan is no doubt on cloud nine at the moment, with her role in Netflix's The Duchess scoring rave reviews among critics and viewers alike.

The series follows single mum Katherine who decides she is ready for another baby - and decides her ex-boyfriend is the perfect sperm donor.

But is the Canadian comedian married in real life? We took a look at the 37-year-old's love life...

Much like her character on the show, Katherine herself has a daughter called Violet, from her first marriage.

In the past, Katherine has dated actor Jeff Leach and fellow comedian Alex Edelman.

While filming BBC's Who Do You Think You Are? in Canada in 2018, the mother-of-one was reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra, who she and Violet now live with in Hertfordshire.

Katherine and Bobby

Bobby works in the broadcast industry, and incredibly, the pair were romantically linked more than 20 years ago, then met again on the popular family tree show which was filmed in their native country.

Bobby revealed in an Instagram post in 2018 that he attended Wilfrid Laurier University and played quarterback while there.

The happy couple entered into a civil partnership in 2019.

Praising her partner, she told Radio Times: "He didn’t do the other things that I’d experienced in relationships. He didn’t demand undivided attention, he was not in competition with my daughter. Like, I still sleep in my daughter’s room in her sleepover bed. I don’t sleep in my bed with my husband."

Katherine and her daughter

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show last year, Katherine also opened up about their decision not to have a traditional marriage, saying: "It’s perfect having a civil partner. We didn’t have a wedding, I didn’t need to put on a white dress and pretend to be a virgin, that ship has sailed!"

The star also told Jonathan that her ten-year-old daughter was initially skeptical of her new relationship, "because it had just been the two of us against the world for a really long time".

However, that's since changed, with the doting mum adding: "She is happy now though, it worked out."

Katherine explained that Violet "really loves" Bobby, which she called "a beautiful thing".

