The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: fans have same concern after new trailer drops Are you ready for the return to Gilead?

The Handmaid’s Tale season five trailer landed on Wednesday, and saw what happens to June Oswald next following the events of season four. The trailer certainly had fans share the same concern - and we’re not sure we blame them! Find out more here and warning, spoilers alert for season four ahead…

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale adds new cast member for season five after Alexis Bledel's surprise exit

In the trailer, both June and Serena Joy are dealing with the aftermath of Fred Waterford’s death, with June admitting to her husband Luke how much she enjoyed killing him, while Serena Joy is out for revenge, and well aware that June would have needed help to lead Fred to his death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Handmaid's Tale season 5 trailer is here

The new footage also seems to show June and Luke returning to Gilead in the hopes of finding their daughter Hannah, which is where fans became very concerned. Chatting about the show, one person wrote: "I'm really hoping her husband doesn't die. It's obvious they will be captured but I'm not sure if he will make it out."

Will Luke be okay on return to Gilead?

Another person added: "I'm getting that feeling too, that Luke will be one of the casualties," while a third person wrote: "I fear that the series is gonna end without a happy ending for Luke and Hannah."

MORE: The Handmaid's Tale: everything we know about season five so far

MORE: 7 shows to watch while you wait for The Handmaid’s Tale season five

The show is set to return on 14 September in the US, with the official synopsis from Hulu reading: "What we do know is that season five will bear the consequences of June’s actions at the very end of season 4. June, Luke, and Moira continue their search for Hannah from a distance all while the resistance fights Gilead’s growing influence in Canada.

"And, now that Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia have an alliance, the two will fight to reform Gilead from the inside in light of Fred Waterford’s absence."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.