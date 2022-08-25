The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift faces fresh copyright lawsuit

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Taylor Swift facing a fresh lawsuit and Madonna's daughter dropping her first solo song.

Taylor Swift is facing another lawsuit after the singer was sued over the book design for her 2019 album, Lover. The Blank Space singer is being sued by poet and author Teresa La Dart, who claims that the grammy-winning singer stole the design of her 2010 book, also called Lover. The writer said in the copyright lawsuit that Taylor's book, which accompanies the album, had copied a number of creative elements from the original. She's seeking over one million dollars in damages. It comes soon after Taylor recently filed a motion in her copyright case after she was accused of plagiarising lyrics for her track, Shake It Off, which the singer denies.

It looks like Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is following in her mum's footsteps as she's now dropped her debut single. The 25-year-old, who has worked as a fashion model in the past, has released a new song titled Lock and Key under the stage name, Lolahol. It comes shortly after Madonna released her 50-track compilation record, Finally Enough Love, which is on track to be a number one album.

Brit Pop fans listen up! Blur are said to be planning their massive comeback. The group, who shot to fame in the 1990s with his such as Parklife, Song 2 and more, are reported to be working on new music and working on a comeback gig at Wembley stadium. The band, fronted by Damon Albarn, last released music together seven years ago and are said to be planning a reunion to tie in with the 30-year anniversary of their second album, Park Life.

Billy Joel took to Madison Square Garden this week to perform his sell-out gig and brought out a very special guest with him. The legendary musician welcomed Olivia Rodrigo to the stage and the pair went on to sing her hit song, Déjà vu, as well as Billy's 1983 classic hit, Uptown Girl. Olivia told the crowd she was grateful for the crowd having her, before telling Billy she was a huge fan of his work, and that she "kind of" wrote Déjà vu about him.

And a brand new sneak peek clip of upcoming film Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh has been released. The clip sees Harry, who plays the role of Jack in the film, arguing with Florence, who plays his on-screen wife Alice [inset audio]. Other stars in the cast include Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Kiki Layne. The movie, which is directed by Olivia Wilde, who has been dating Harry since 2021, is billed as a thriller and will be released in cinemas globally in September.

