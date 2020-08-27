Sid Siddiqui is set to return to Gogglebox after missing most of the last series due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and we can't wait to see him back on our screens on 11 September. Ahead of the Siddiqui family's much-anticipated return, they have had something else to celebrate!

The three Siddiqui brothers, Baasit, Umar and Raza (who has briefly appeared on the series in the past) have been raising money for the child mental health charity Bridge the Gap, and have been running 10k a day for the whole month of August. Sid has proudly been retweeting his son's amazing achievements on Twitter.

In one post, Baasit wrote: "It was great to have @umarksiddiqui join me & @razathejust on our 10km run today. 10k every day in August to raise money for @jwbridgethegap. Today was a wet one but having my bros with me made it A LOT easier." Sid commented on the post: "Well done 3 Siddiquos," along with a laughing crying face and a thumbs-up emoji.

Baasit later added: "Blown away by the positivity & good wishes from some amazing people today. We are so close to completing #10KaDay in August. However it is certainly a family affair. From the bottoms of mine & @razathejust hearts thank you for your support everyone."

The series' creator, Tania Alexander, confirmed that the show would return on 11 September on Twitter, writing: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11."

