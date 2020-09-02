Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee are among our favourite pairs on the whole show, and the series' executive producer, Tania Alexander, has shared some seriously exciting news - they are back filming for the new series!

Sharing a snap of Jenny and Lee in a heap of giggles during filming on Twitter, she wrote: "Oi! Oi! Gogglers the gang are BACK filming #gogglebox one week from today! See you ALL on Sept 11th."

Jenny and Lee are filming Gogglebox again

Fans were thrilled with the update, with one writing: "You've just made my day! Not been feeling so good so far today, but you've just made me smile with that tweet. Thank you!" Another added: "The only good thing about the days getting shorter in the UK is that we are getting close to #Gogglebox coming back. But now I’ll need both civilian and celebrity editions each week please! Thank you!"

A third person wrote: "Can't wait to get my Gogglebox fix. Currently watching the last series again as it's a tonic!"

Jenny and Lee replied to Tania's tweet on their own account, writing: "See you all sooooooooooon." It is an especially exciting time on the show as we should be seeing households that are now allowed to combine, meaning that the likes of Sid Siddiqui and even Mary and Marina could be back on our screens after missing the last series due to lockdown.

Sid previously hinted he would be back after liking Tania's tweet, which read: "Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it. Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11."