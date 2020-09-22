The Write Offs star Sandi Toksvig reveals how daughter helped get GBBO gig Sandi was the show's co-host from 2017 to 2019

She was one half of the much loved presenting duo of the Great British Bake Off alongside comedian Noel Fielding, but it seems that Sandi Toksvig's daughter had more to do with her taking over the role of co-host than you might think.

Now appearing in The Write Offs, Sandi previously appeared on Loose Women back in May 2019 to chat about GBBO, admitting that before she took the role, she hadn't ever watched the show. She rang her daughter to ask her advice on the job offer. "It's absolutely true [that I hadn't seen it]. I don't watch a lot of popular things – there's too many books to read" she joked.

Sandi and Noel have been hosts of the show since 2017

"And so I phoned up my daughter Jesse and I said 'Darling I've been asked to do this thing called the Bake Off' and she said 'What is wrong with you mum? It's one of the most popular shows on television,'" explained Sandi. "And I said 'So shall I do it?' and she said 'Of course you must do it!'" Thank goodness she did!

Sandi told the Loose Women panel: "We just cry [with laughter] there's a lot of stuff that's not broadcastable if I'm honest." She continued: "He's a sweetheart and we're an unlikely combination, but sometimes that's what works." Aw, we'll miss their dynamic duo!

Sandi explained the 'bromance' between the Bake Off cast

And it's not just Noel that Sandi had high praise for. "Something has happened between Paul, Prue, Noel and myself, and we've never worked together before but it's real, proper love," explained the mum-of-three. "I have to say there's a bro-mance between [us] four people."

Sandi had particularly kind words about Bake Off judge Prue Leith. "What I really love about Prue, it just goes to show that it has nothing to do with age whether you're sexy." The TV presenter continued: "I just think she's an amazing woman, she's bright, beautiful inside and out."

