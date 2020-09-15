We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A shirt dress is a classic wardrobe staple that many of us own – if we're honest, we own more than one – but we've never seen one spun like Jesy Nelson's.

The Little Mix singer looked amazing on Tuesday for a trip to BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge with her bandmates, opting for an unusual twist to her beige get-up.

Rocking a deconstructed shirt dress from Alexander Wang, Jesy certainly turned heads in the £938 designer frock.

The dress features a V-neck – which Jesy pulled down off her shoulders to create a sweetheart neckline – front button fastening, belted waist, long sleeves, button cuffs and an asymmetric hem.

Jesy wasn't the only one to rock utilitarian vibes. Her bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all wore co-ordinating nude and white ensembles.

Jesy Nelson's deconstructed shirt dress turned heads

Perrie looked chic in a crisp white shirt which she tucked into a nude high-waisted mini skirt. Leigh-Anne wore an oversized khaki jumpsuit which she belted in at the waist, and Jade opted for a nude suit that had a plunging neckline and a cut-out section on one shoulder.

Little Mix coordinated their stunning looks

Last month, Jesy caused a social media stir with her controversial dinner choice. The singer shared a video of her supper next to her boyfriend and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar's meal – and fans couldn't believe their eyes.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of her small yet very healthy meal, comprised of eight baby carrots and plain chicken breast, alongside three sad face emojis.

Alexander Wang Deconstructed Shirt Dress, £938, Farfetch

By contrast, her new man Sean tucked into a fast-food feast from Burger King, including a Chicken Royale, a cheeseburger and chips, all finished off with Nando's Peri-naise sauce.

Panning the camera over the two very different dishes, an unimpressed Jesy said, "Right, that's my dinner… [versus] his dinner".

We're impressed with Jesy's willpower when it comes to fast food – but don't worry, the Little Mix beauty insists she's been treating herself regularly during lockdown.

Discussing how she's been keeping busy at home, Jesy previously told MailOnline: "All I'm doing is eating, the Deliveroo man is sick of seeing me!"

