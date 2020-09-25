Perrie Edwards causes a stir in super chic bikini The Little Mix star looked sensational

Little Mix shared the most sensational photo of band member Perrie Edwards on their Twitter page on Thursday.

The beauty could be seen wearing a super chic white bikini, which featured high waist bottoms and a unique crop top with stylish cinching detailing.

It wasn't long before the world famous band's followers rushed to compliment Perrie on her gorgeous ways.

"OMG, queen!" gushed one.

"The most beautiful woman in this world," another sweetly added, with a third writing: "A gorgeous glowing queen."

Perrie looked beautiful

While the 27-year-old has earned a reputation as one of the most stylish stars around, her taste in swimwear really takes the biscuit, as we saw over summer when Perrie wowed in all manner of bikinis.

But perhaps most fabulous of all was one particlarly bohemian look she wore while living it up in Ibiza with her Liverpool midfielder boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last month.

Taking to her Instagram account, Perrie shared a snap of herself modelling a rust red two-piece with rattan detailing on the halterneck top.

Once again, Perrie looked sensational

The Woman Like Me hit-maker showed off her natural beauty by letting her freckles take centre stage, captioning the snap, "'Tis Me", and Perrie's accessories really caught our attention.

Looking like the ultimate beach babe, Perrie matched her earrings and necklace to the funky detailing on her bikini.

The blonde beauty opted for shell hoop earrings and the most gorgeous matching necklace featuring mixed seashells and cute charms.

We loved the mermaid chic vibes!

Perrie also took to her Stories to share an empowering message about why she feels confident in her swimwear this year.

She explained: "I always dread post-holiday pics. I reached out to my girl Danielle Peazer and she put me through my paces (very last minute) and I am so grateful because for the first time, I didn't cry, I didn't pick myself apart."

